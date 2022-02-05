Funeral service announced for officers killed in Bridgewater College shooting

BRIDGEWATER, Va. – Bridgewater College Officers J.J. Jefferson and John Painter will soon be laid to rest.

A joint funeral service will be held for the officers Wednesday, Feb. 9, at James Madison University’s Atlantic Union Bank Center.

Bridgewater College is also creating a memorial student support fund in their honor; however, school leaders are still working to finalize how it will be used.

Those in attendance are asked to wear “thin blue line” attire or black in blue in honor of law enforcement.