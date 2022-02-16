52º
5-year-old boy reunites with lost teddy bear that was more than 1,000 miles away

Thousands of users on social media came together to reconnect two lifelong friends

Keranie Chery, WSLS 10

While traveling over the holidays, a young boy lost his teddy bear on the way home from Milwaukee to Dallas.

5-year-old Ezekiel Burnett had slept with the teddy bear, who he calls Teddy, since he was born. So when he lost the stuffed animal, he was devastated.

Airport workers discovered the bear in the lost and found and while doing so, they noticed something special about the teddy bear. It was a bear only given to children who suffer from congenital heart disease, a rare condition that causes abnormalities in the heart.

The airport shared this information on social media to reunite the two and went viral with #sharethebear. Tens of thousands of users on social media came together to find out who the bear belonged to.

Two days after the first post, the family contacted the airport to reunite Ezekiel with his teddy bear.

Southwest Airlines arranged for the family to come back to Milwaukee to reunite the two lifelong friends.

