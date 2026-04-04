Aetna opens new Community Resource Center in Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. – A new Community Resource Center is opening in the Roanoke Valley!

Aetna Better Health of Virginia held the grand opening for its new CRC at the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s EnVision Center on Saturday.

The center aims to expand access to health, wellness, and social care resources for those in the Roanoke area.

“It’s really hard to navigate the health care system, I think we all know that, and we want to be here for everyone, not just Aetna members, but just anyone in the community who can just benefit from having access to someone here in person to get a variety of questions answered.” Joel Gray, plan president of Aetna Better Health of Virginia

The new center will offer free health screenings for chronic conditions and help connect locals with healthcare resources.