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UVA announces Amaka Agugua-Hamilton will not return as head coach of women’s basketball program

Virginia head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, forward Camryn Taylor and forward Sam Brunelle at the 2023 ACC Tipoff in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (Photo by Nell Redmond/ACC) (Nell Redmond, NELL REDMOND)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – On Saturday, UVA announced that current women’s basketball head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton will not return.

This comes as her leadership got UVA to the Sweet 16 in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

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“Agugua-Hamilton finished her four-year tenure at UVA with a 70-58 record, including a 29-42 mark in ACC play.”

Quinn Hull, Assistant Director of Athletic Communications at the University of Virginia

The university will begin a national search for a replacement immediately.

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