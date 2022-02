RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the U.S. flag and the Virginia state flag be flown at half-staff in honor of U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.

Hagedorn, who served Minnesota, “passed away peacefully” Thursday night after a battle with kidney cancer. He was 59.

Youngkin said he is doing this after President Joe Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag.

The flags were instructed to be lowered at sunrise on Friday, Feb. 18, and remain at half-staff until sunset.