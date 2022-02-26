AT&T offering customers free calls to Ukraine until March 7

(Mark Lennihan, Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

In the wake of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, AT&T is taking a stand in an effort to help its customers.

Starting Feb. 26 until March 7, AT&T customers will have free, unlimited long-distance calling from the U.S. to Ukraine.

Officials say customers may still receive alerts about international calls during those dates, but the accounts will reflect the credits or waived voice charges.

The offer is valid for all consumer and business AT&T customers, postpaid and prepaid wireless customers, consumer VoIP and landline customers.

