Changes to the Vaccinate Virginia Center’s hours and more news happening today

Good morning!
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia
- The Kendal at Lexington Borden Nursing Center is hosting a farm festival for nursing center residents in their courtyard. Skilled nursing, long-term care and assisted living residents can enjoy the Little Critters Petting Zoo, cow lasso, popcorn and more. The event is being held from 10 a.m. to noon.
- The Virginia Department of Health announced starting today, its statewide Vaccinate Virginia Center will operate with new hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The center has been operating from 8-6 p.m. since 2021, handling one million calls from Virginians. That number has decreased this year with the fewest daily calls being received from 5 p.m.-6 p.m. The new hours will also better align with call center hours at local health districts.
- Water levels near the Claytor and Leesvill dams will start rapidly rising today. Appalachian power is increasing production at the hydro-electric plants due to the high temperatures expected this week.
Have a great Tuesday!