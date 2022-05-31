Changes to the Vaccinate Virginia Center’s hours and more news happening today

The Kendal at Lexington Borden Nursing Center is hosting a farm festival for nursing center residents in their courtyard. Skilled nursing, long-term care and assisted living residents can enjoy the Little Critters Petting Zoo, cow lasso, popcorn and more. The event is being held from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Kendal at Lexington Borden Nursing Center is hosting a farm festival for nursing center residents in their courtyard. Skilled nursing, long-term care and assisted living residents can enjoy the Little Critters Petting Zoo, cow lasso, popcorn and more. The event is being held from 10 a.m. to noon.