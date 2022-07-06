Richmond Police say a tip prevented July 4 mass shooting

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Richmond Police announced that they had received a tip earlier in the week that helped prevent a mass shooting at the Dogwood Dell event.

RICHMOND, Va. – One man’s phone call saved numerous lives on Independence Day in Richmond, police said.

The tip came in on July 1 when the man overheard a conversation that involved another man or men who were making the threat.

Police began an investigation immediately, which led them to a home where they found and seized two assault rifles, a handgun, and more than 200 rounds of ammunition.

Julio Alvarado, 52, was arrested and charged with being a non-U.S. citizen in possession of a firearm that same day.

On Tuesday, police arrested Alvarado’s roommate, 38-year-old Rolman Balacarcel, on the same charges as Alvarado.

Before arresting Balacarcel, police said they did not have probable cause to arrest him, but they monitored him very closely until they were able to arrest him.

“There are some of us who believe we can go about our day-to-day and that this doesn’t affect us. That we can go about living, working, playing, shopping and worshiping and that these things don’t affect us,” Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said. “Then there are those who actually make a choice to be part of the solution, and actually do something as simple as pick up the phone and give us a call.”

Both men are being held at the Richmond City Jail without bond.

There is still no word on the motive.

You can watch the full briefing below.