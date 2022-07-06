Texas woman goes viral on Tiktok for video that shows rats at fast-food restaurant

LEON VALLEY, Texas – This Texas woman brought light to an interesting staffing situation at a Texas fast-food restaurant with a viral Tiktok.

Rita Longoria recorded at least four rats in the kitchen of a San Antonio Taco Cabana, KSAT said.

As of Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., the Tiktok had gotten over 80,000 views – You can watch the full video below.

Tiktoker Rita Longoria told KSAT she was hoping to pick up food, but instead of seeing employees in the restaurant, she saw rats in the kitchen and decided to post the video to alert others in the area.

“It was disgusting. It was, like, unreal. It was an unbelievable shock,” Longoria said. “I wanted it to blow up, not for myself. I wanted it to blow up because people needed to know. I mean, people can get sick.”

Taco Cabana officials said the rats came into the restaurant within the previous two to three days and KSAT reported the company reopened on Wednesday.