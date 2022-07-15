Foo Fighters Tribute, Pirate Days and more news happening today

Delegate Wendell Walker will host Secretary Craig Crenshaw and several other community leaders and stakeholders at the Monument Terrace Troop Rally at Noon. He will present his resolution commending them for 20 years of dedication to the community. The event will take place at the base of the Church Street steps in Lynchburg.

Delegate Wendell Walker will host Secretary Craig Crenshaw and several other community leaders and stakeholders at the Monument Terrace Troop Rally at Noon. He will present his resolution commending them for 20 years of dedication to the community. The event will take place at the base of the Church Street steps in Lynchburg.

Senator Tim Kaine will hold a roundtable with regional business leaders in Danville at 12:10 p.m. There, he plans to discuss how to best support Southside’s economy. The roundtable will take place at the Launch Place, 527 Bridge Street, in Suite 200 in Danville.

Senator Tim Kaine will hold a roundtable with regional business leaders in Danville at 12:10 p.m. There, he plans to discuss how to best support Southside’s economy. The roundtable will take place at the Launch Place, 527 Bridge Street, in Suite 200 in Danville.