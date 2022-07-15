Foo Fighters Tribute, Pirate Days and more news happening today

Good morning!
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:
- The Sinkland’s Sunflower Festival kicks off at Noon. You can enjoy fields of sunflowers at Sinkland Farms. 12:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Fridays. They will also be open on Saturdays and Sundays 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Delegate Wendell Walker will host Secretary Craig Crenshaw and several other community leaders and stakeholders at the Monument Terrace Troop Rally at Noon. He will present his resolution commending them for 20 years of dedication to the community. The event will take place at the base of the Church Street steps in Lynchburg.
- Senator Tim Kaine will hold a roundtable with regional business leaders in Danville at 12:10 p.m. There, he plans to discuss how to best support Southside’s economy. The roundtable will take place at the Launch Place, 527 Bridge Street, in Suite 200 in Danville.
- The Foo Fighters Tribute concert will kick off at 6:00 p.m. at Dr. Pepper Park. It will feature the legendary metal band Quiet Riot and the nationally successful Foo Fighters Tribute act, the Fooz Fighters. Fooz Fighters will perform today while the Quiet Riot will perform Saturday.
- Pirate Days will kick off at 7:00 p.m. at Smith Mountain Lake. Today’s events include the Pirate’s Ball at Mangos and a costume contest in the bar of Jake’s Place.
- Route 760, Diuguids Lane, in Roanoke County will be closed to through traffic for the next several weeks. This closure is to replace the bridge over the Roanoke River which is located at the Salem city limits near the intersection of Route 760 and Route 639 West Riverside Drive. For most of the 45-day-closure, traffic can detour using West Riverside Drive and Mill Lane. However, there will be a couple of three-day periods when a large crane will be in use closing the Route 760 and Route 639 intersection. On those days, drivers will need to use Creekside Drive and Lilly Drive to detour. The bridge replacement is expected to be completed in the Fall.
Have a great Friday!