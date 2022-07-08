Sinkland Farms 2nd Annual Sunflower Festival kicks off Friday

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A fun summer event is coming back to Christiansburg Friday, and there’s something for the whole family this year.

Sinkland Farms 2nd annual Sunflower Festival opens up at noon on July 8th.

At the festival, you can visit over 8 acres of sunflower fields, with over 200,000 blooms, and over 20 different kinds of flowers.

While the sunflowers will be the star of the show, the festival will be jam-packed with activities, music, food, and fun for the whole family.

Susan Sink, the Owner of Sinkland Farms said she is excited about this year’s festival because of its impact on the community.

“I am looking forward to seeing the smiles on faces and I think that is what Sinkland Farms truly brings to the community and the public. This is an opportunity for family time, family traditions, and just great entertainment and great fun,” Sink said.

In addition to the many local food trucks, adults’ can also enjoy a sampling of craft beer and wine.

For the children, there is a zip line, giant slide, farm animals to pet, and touch a tractor.

At the Sunflower Festival, you can pick additional sunflowers from the fields to add to your collection. 1 flower is $2, 6 flowers are $10, and 10 flowers are $15. All sales of additional sunflowers in your ticket purchase will be donated to the international Red Cross for Ukraine.

The festival will take place from July 8th - 24th on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

You can find more information about the Sinkland Farms 2nd Annual Sunflower Festival here.