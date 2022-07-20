69º

Virginia Board of Education meeting and more news happening today

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

What's News Today (WSLS 10)

  • The Virginia Board of Education will meet this morning at 9:30. An executive session will start at that time and then a work session will follow shortly afterwards. One of the topics being discussed is on implementing House Bill 938 from the 2022 Regular Session of General Assembly regarding an evaluation of the goal of public education. The meeting will be streamed on YouTube.

