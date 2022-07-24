Jacksonville K-9 ‘all smiles’ as he recovers from gunshot wounds to neck, leg and hind end

Photo of K-9 Huk taken by First Coast Veterinary Specialists as he recovers after being shot three times.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office K-9 that was shot in the line of duty Friday is “eating and resting comfortably” as he recovers, according to First Coast Veterinary Specialists where he is being treated.

The animal hospital provided an update Saturday on K-9 Huk who was shot three times — once in the neck, once in the hind end, and once in his leg — by at least one suspect following a chase near the Jacksonville Zoo. Two suspects were killed by police in the incident and one was taken into custody.

“Look who is all smiles this evening! Huk is rallying with his community. His evening update: Huk sustained 3 penetrating gun shot wounds; soft tissue injuries to the neck, hind end, and the carpus (wrist) with orthopedic injuries as well. One of his 3 wounds was able to be closed today. He will need multiple procedures as he recovers but as of this evening he is eating and resting comfortably on his pain medications,” First Coast Veterinary Specialists wrote in a Facebook post.

Commenters were quick to will Huk a speedy recovery.

“Such great news. Thank you for taking care of this sweet boy. Continued prayers for Huk and his family,” one commenter wrote.

A leader from local nonprofit K9s United, which advocates for K-9 law enforcement officers, said Saturday the outcome could have been very different if not for the quick actions of first responders at the scene and the veterinary staff who treated K-9 Huk.

Huk has helped capture several wanted men, including Patrick McDowell, the man accused of killing Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Huk is special to their agency because of his role in capturing McDowell and that their thoughts and prayers are with him.