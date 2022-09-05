Sheetz cuts diesel prices for truck driver appreciation

Starting Labor Day, Sheetz is cutting diesel prices in celebration of Truck Driver Appreciation Week, WJAC reports.

Prices will be reduced to $4.49 for the month of September at all Sheetz locations.

“Truck drivers are the backbone of this country,” said Travis Sheetz, President & CEO of Sheetz. “As a company, we are committed to showing appreciation for our customers. We wanted to go above and beyond for Truck Driver Appreciation Week by providing extended offers that will be unquestionably beneficial to them.”

Sheetz is also offering a free meal to truck drivers.

The meal offer includes a half Made-to-Order sub, a bag of “fryz”, and any size of coffee or fountain drink. Use the code “TRUCKYEAH” in the Sheetz Mobile App to redeem the free meal from Sept. 11 until the end of the month.