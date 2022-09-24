Once emaciated puppy gets a second chance at life

Meeko was found emaciated with scabs and fur loss, roaming the streets of Iberville Parish, Louisiana. Photo: Bayou Buddies

A once stray puppy is now getting all the love and care she deserves.

Meeko, a terrier mix, was only five months old when she was found roaming the streets of Iberville Parish, Louisiana, emaciated with scabs and fur loss, NBC 7 reports.

Meeko, then named Dobby, was taken into treatment at the Iberville Parish Shelter and was briefly placed under foster care. She was then taken to St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in Madison, New Jersey.

“Since coming here, her health has improved. She’s gained weight and has been getting treatment for her skin condition,” Diane Ashton, a spokesperson for St. Hubert’s said. “Now, she’s really just a healthy and happy puppy, living her best life.”

Her story was shared across the country in the NBC Clear the Shelters campaign, and the center received hundreds of calls from prospective pet owners.

The puppy soon found her forever home with a loving owner. She now lives alongside three pet siblings; a 14-year-old dog and two cats.

She now enjoys a life full of her favorite things — chicken-liver flavored snacks and playing tag with her new siblings.

Meeko’s story has a happy ending, but there are many animals who are still looking for their forever home. Ashton is encouraging prospective pet owners to check out their local animal shelters.

“Please come forward,” said Ashton. “There are so many animals in need around the country, and shelters are so full of wonderful dogs, cats and small animals who need homes.”