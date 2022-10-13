DMV to offer new U.S. Navy license plate

Virginia DMV offers new special license plate in honor of the 247th birthday of the U.S. Navy. (Courtesy of: Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles)

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is celebrating the 247th birthday of the United States Navy with a new license plate.

First introduced by Sen. Jennifer Kiggans, Governor Glenn Youngkin signed legislation authorizing the revenue-sharing plate, which features the emblem of the U.S. Navy.

“DMV offers a number of license plates honoring our armed forces,” said Linda Ford, Acting DMV Commissioner. “We are proud to add the United States Navy as an option to those who are bravely serving or have served our country.”

The plate is available to those actively serving in the Navy, those who have been honorably discharged after at least six months of active duty, or those who have retired from the Navy. Unmarried surviving spouses of those eligible may also be issued the plate.

It’s being offered for an annual fee of $25. After 1,000 plates are issued, $15 from each purchase will be paid to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Fund.

The license plate can be purchased at DMV locations, DMV Connect, DMV Select Office, or online.