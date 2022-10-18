Nestle Toll House cookie dough recalled for possible plastic pieces

Nestle USA is recalling its NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

If you’re thinking of whipping up a batch of chocolate chip cookies anytime soon, you might want to double-check the cookie dough first.

The recalled products were produced between June and September 2022 and distributed in the continental United States and Puerto Rico.

At this time, there are no reported illnesses or injuries, a statement from the company indicates.

The FDA says those who purchased the product should not prepare or consume it and should instead return it for a replacement or refund.

For further information, contact Nestlé USA at 800-681-1676 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.