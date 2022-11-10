Dunkin Donuts to serve a free donut to military service members on Veteran’s Day

To honor those who’ve served, Dunkin Donuts is offering a free donut to military service guests on Veteran’s Day.

All retired and active military members can receive a free donut of their choice on Friday, at participating Dunkin locations nationwide.

The popular chain says the offer is part of the brand’s effort in supporting the U.S. Armed Forces. The brand has donated more than 235,000 pounds of coffee to troops overseas and has sent over 12,000 pounds of coffee to active military members each year.

Free donuts are limited to one per military service guest, while supplies last. The offer is available in-store only and is not available for orders placed using the On-the-Go Ordering through the Dunkin Donuts app.