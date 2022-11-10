64º

WEATHER ALERT

News

Dunkin Donuts to serve a free donut to military service members on Veteran’s Day

Active and retired military service members can receive a free donut of their choice

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Consumer, Veteran's Day
(Luke Sharrett, Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

To honor those who’ve served, Dunkin Donuts is offering a free donut to military service guests on Veteran’s Day.

All retired and active military members can receive a free donut of their choice on Friday, at participating Dunkin locations nationwide.

The popular chain says the offer is part of the brand’s effort in supporting the U.S. Armed Forces. The brand has donated more than 235,000 pounds of coffee to troops overseas and has sent over 12,000 pounds of coffee to active military members each year.

Free donuts are limited to one per military service guest, while supplies last. The offer is available in-store only and is not available for orders placed using the On-the-Go Ordering through the Dunkin Donuts app.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email