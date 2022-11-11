Wendy’s to offer limited-time Peppermint Frosty

Wendy’s is adding a new sweet treat to its menu this holiday season.

The Peppermint Frosty will join the classic Chocolate Frosty on Nov. 15, for a limited time.

“Wendy’s is helping to make the most wonderful time of the year even sweeter by introducing an all-new Peppermint Frosty to enjoy during the holidays,” said Carl Loredo, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company. “From this summer’s break-out hit, Strawberry Frosty, and now with our Peppermint Frosty, our fans can always count on Wendy’s to deliver the most craveable, iconic seasonal flavors.”

Wendy’s will also be offering Frosty Key Tags beginning Nov. 21 through Jan. 29, 2023. Proceeds go to finding homes for children in foster care through a partnership with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

“The Peppermint Frosty is our latest flavor innovation on the iconic Wendy’s Frosty that fans have come to know and love for over 50 years,” said John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for the Wendy’s Company. “It’s the classic thick and creamy Frosty that our fans crave with bursts of fresh peppermint - every sweet bite will put you in the holiday spirit.”

The Peppermint Frosty will be available in restaurants throughout the U.S. and on Wendy’s mobile app.