Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces $20 million in funding for ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced $20 million awarded by the Criminal Justice Services Board for funding local and state criminal justice programs in Virginia.
“Today’s grant funding provides Bold Blue Line with resources for Virginia localities to address violent crime through a combination of comprehensive law enforcement, prosecutorial, and community-based initiatives, as well as providing much-needed equipment and technology for law enforcement training academies in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
Operation Bold Blue Line was unveiled in October as a plan to support actions to reduce violent crime in Virginia.
“Today’s award also supports my officer hiring initiative, ‘Option V’ that encourages certified law enforcement officers from other states to become certified in Virginia and work for a Virginia law enforcement agency,” Youngkin said.
Local and state criminal justice programs receiving the grant include:
- Operation Ceasefire Grant Fund
- Virginia Hospital Violence Intervention
- 12 Virginia cities experiencing high levels of crime
- Option V Academies
- 11 Regional Criminal Justice Academies
- Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention
- Sexual Assault Services Program
- Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Victim Program
- Criminal Justice Response Grant Program
- Hate Crimes Grant Program