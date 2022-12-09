46º

News

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces $20 million in funding for ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’

The funding will support criminal justice programs across the commonwealth

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Virginia, Glenn Youngkin, Criminal Justice
FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks to supporters as he attends a campaign rally on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Westchester, N.Y. One year after Glenn Youngkin became the first Republican in more than a decade to win the Virginia governorship, some in his party believe the shine of his national star is being tested just as he quietly contemplates a 2024 presidential run. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File) (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced $20 million awarded by the Criminal Justice Services Board for funding local and state criminal justice programs in Virginia.

“Today’s grant funding provides Bold Blue Line with resources for Virginia localities to address violent crime through a combination of comprehensive law enforcement, prosecutorial, and community-based initiatives, as well as providing much-needed equipment and technology for law enforcement training academies in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Operation Bold Blue Line was unveiled in October as a plan to support actions to reduce violent crime in Virginia.

“Today’s award also supports my officer hiring initiative, ‘Option V’ that encourages certified law enforcement officers from other states to become certified in Virginia and work for a Virginia law enforcement agency,” Youngkin said.

Local and state criminal justice programs receiving the grant include:

  • Operation Ceasefire Grant Fund
  • Virginia Hospital Violence Intervention
  • 12 Virginia cities experiencing high levels of crime
  • Option V Academies
  • 11 Regional Criminal Justice Academies
  • Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention
  • Sexual Assault Services Program
  • Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Victim Program
  • Criminal Justice Response Grant Program
  • Hate Crimes Grant Program

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email