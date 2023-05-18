PIN IT: Send in pics of your rescued pup for National Rescue Dog Day🐾

It’s time to show our furry friends some love.

Saturday, May 20 is National Rescue Dog Day, and we want to see your rescued pups!

There are a countless number of amazing dogs in shelters deserving of finding their fur-ever homes, so if you’re looking for a pup to call your own, consider adoption.

And, if you have rescued a pup that’s now a part of the family, we want to see them. Submit your pics to Pin It, and you might even see your sweet pals on our social media platforms or on TV!

Not sure how to send in your photos? Don’t worry, it’s easy!

How to use Pin It:

Upload your photo to Pin It under the Precious Pets channel

Include your pet’s name in the description (optional)

Hit submit

Be on the lookout for your furry friends during our newscasts and on our social media platforms

Once you upload your pictures, you should see them below:

