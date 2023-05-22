Applicant withdraws special use permit request for halfway house in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The proposal to create a halfway house in Bedford County is no longer moving forward.

Sobrius Curae, LLC, a company that wanted to establish an addiction treatment center on Lowry Road in Goode, has withdrawn its special use permit request.

As we initially reported, the company wanted to use the home to offer a 30-day treatment program for individuals battling addictions. Sixteen people would’ve been allowed to stay at the house at once, the application said.

However, there were some who weren’t in favor of the establishment. In a public hearing about the special use permit on May 2, about 110 citizens were in attendance, with many stepping forward to express their concerns about safety and the facility’s close proximity to Otter River Elementary School.

Earlier this month, the county’s planning commission voted 4-2 to recommend a denial of the special use permit.

If Sobrius hadn’t withdrawn its request, the Board of Supervisors would’ve made the final decision on the project in June.