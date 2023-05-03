56º

Bedford County Planning Commission votes against proposed halfway house

The planning commission voted 4-2 to deny a special use permit for the project

Amy Cockerham, Multimedia Journalist

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The future of a proposed halfway house in Bedford County is uncertain.

The county’s planning commission voted 4-2 to recommend a denial of a special use permit for the company, Sobrius.

Bedford County Director of Community Development Jordan Mitchell said there was a huge turnout for Tuesday night’s vote, with almost 30 people voicing their opinion.

Mitchell said only two people spoke in favor of the project, the rest spoke against.

“There hasn’t been a lot of consistency with this project, it seems like it’s evolving and changing a lot,” Mitchell said. “Sobrius said that it was really just due to kind of listening to the citizens. Citizens really felt like they were just trying to find a way to get the project approved.”

The planning commission’s recommendation heads to the Board of Supervisors next. There is no word on the date at this time.

