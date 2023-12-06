Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Dec. 7

Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Thursday in memory and respect for the service men and women who died or were wounded at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

Gov. Youngkin said the flag order is, “in solemn memory and respect for the nearly 4,000 American service men and women killed or wounded in the early morning of December 7, 1941, at the United States Navy Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.”

Youngkin said flags should be lowered at sunrise on Thursday, Dec. 7, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

The order applies to United States of America flags and the Commonwealth of Virginia flags at all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth, according to the Office of the Governor.