Send us pics of your precious pets for National Puppy Day 🐶

National Puppy Day is March 23, and to celebrate, we’re featuring photos of your precious pets!

The 10 News family loves seeing photos of your sweet pups — they sure do put a smile on our faces.

Send us pics of your fur babies, and you may even see them on TV or on our social media platforms!

Wondering how to send us your pictures? Don’t worry, it’s a piece of cake!

How to use Pin It:

Upload your photo to Pin It under the Precious Pets channel

Include your pet’s name in the description (optional)

Hit submit

Give your pet an extra belly rub or treat, they deserve it

Be on the lookout for your furry friends during our newscasts and on our social media platforms

Once you upload your pic, you should see it in the gallery below!

