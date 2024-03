In this aerial image released by the Maryland National Guard, the cargo ship Dali is stuck under part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Baltimore. (Maryland National Guard via AP)

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, Maryland State Police, U.S. Coast Guard, and the Maryland Department of Transportation held a press conference to provide updates on recovery efforts following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

If you missed the press conference, you can watch it below.