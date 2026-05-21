Former Henry County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrested on misdemeanor assault charge after investigation

HENRY CO., Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that a former Henry County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was arrested and charged with one misdemeanor count of Assault and Battery after a VSP investigation.

According to officials, on Nov. 26, 2025, the former officer, who has been identified as Michael Cagle, responded to a breaking and entering in progress call.

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As a result of the response, an individual was arrested for breaking and entering and an outstanding felony warrant. The individual was transported to Henry County Adult Detention Center.

Prior to the individual being escorted inside the ADC, a verbal altercation reportedly occurred between Cagle and the arrestee, which escalated into Cagle using force against the individual. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

HCSO says that supervisors were made aware of the incident moments later and responded appropriately by ensuring the matter was immediately reviewed. An internal investigation was initiated, and it was determined that Cagle had violated multiple agency policies.

As a result, his employment with HCSO was terminated effective immediately. Sheriff Wayne Davis then contacted the VSP and the Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and requested an independent investigation.

Following the VSP investigation, Michael Kevin Cagle Jr. was charged with one count of Assault and Battery, a misdemeanor offense.

On Monday, Cagle was arrested in Goldsboro, North Carolina and is currently being held without bond pending extradition back to Virginia.

Sheriff Davis and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office remain fully committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining the trust of the citizens we serve. While any allegation of misconduct involving a law enforcement officer is concerning, the actions taken in this case demonstrate this administration’s commitment to addressing such matters swiftly, professionally, and appropriately.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will continue working every day to earn and maintain the trust of this community through integrity, accountability, and transparent leadership