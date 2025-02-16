Wanda Sykes: Comedian, writer, activist

Wanda Sykes speaks at the "Visible: Out on Television" panel during the Apple+ TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour at the Langham Huntington, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Born in Portsmouth, actress and comedian Wanda Sykes has been in the business for over 25 years now.

Sykes got her start in comedy writing for and appearing in The Chris Rock Show in the 90s and received acclaim for her contributions to the show. Since then, she’s appeared in multiple shows, like Curb Your Enthusiasm, Black-ish, and The Wanda Sykes Show, as well as multiple movies, predominantly in voice-acting roles, like Rio, Over The Hedge, and in the Ice Age franchise.

On top of Wanda’s performances and various Emmy nominations, she has been an outspoken activist for LGBTQ+ rights, animal rights, and was a major supporter of the For The People Act, A.K.A. the Freedom To Vote Act.