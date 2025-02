VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two police officers were killed following a traffic stop in Virginia Beach on Friday, Virginia Beach Police Department said.

VBPD said they officers conducted a traffic stop at 11:30 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of Lynnhaven Parkway and Wendfield Drive in Green Run.

Authorities said two VBPD officers lost their lives, with the second one succumbing to his injuries on Saturday morning.

The investigation is still ongoing, and details are limited.