People are calling for an ‘economic blackout’ on Friday—here’s why

Social media has been buzzing with talks of an “economic blackout” on Friday, with some U.S. consumers planning to not shop at major companies for 24 hours to protest what they’ve described as corporate corruption.

WHAT IS IT?

The movement, spearheaded by grassroots organization The People’s Union USA, urges Americans to protest with their wallets in a “day of economic resistance.” John Schwarz, also known as “J,” founded the group on Feb. 3, announcing its creation in a social media video. The group said the aim is to reinforce government accountability and corporate reform and remind major corporations that people “have the power.”

“Our goal is to unite Americans against the corruption and greed that has kept us struggling for decades,” said the organization on its website .

Schwarz said the group “transcends” political labels and isn’t affiliated with any political party: “We fight for fairness, economic justice and real systemic change, something neither party has prioritized.”

Other organizations online are voicing their support for the planned blackout and calling for more specific boycotts that target companies that have rolled back on or eliminated DEI initiatives. This comes as the Trump Administration continuously seeks to end government support for programs promoting diversity, equity and inclusion. During his first day in office, President Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to terminate all “equity-related” grants or contracts, describing them as “discriminatory” and anti-merit.

The Colorado League of Women Voters, created during the women’s suffrage movement, called for the boycott of companies like Target, Walmart, McDonald’s and Amazon.

“We encourage members to avoid buying anything that day unless it’s from a small, local business,” the Colorado League of Women Voters. “Especially avoid large companies that are rolling back or eliminating their DEI programs, including Target, Walmart, McDonald’s and Amazon.”

WILL THERE BE ANY FUTURE PROTESTS?

The People’s Union USA states that the Feb. 28 date itself is not tied to a historical event, noting that there will be more to come if action isn’t taken.

There are already plans for future boycotts, including:

March 7-14: Amazon Blackout

March 21-28: Nestle Blackout

March 28: 24-hour economic blackout

April 7-13: Walmart blackout

April 18: 24-hour economic blackout

April 21-27: General Mills Blackout

“We are growing every single day,” the organization said on its website. “The blackouts will continue. The boycotts will expand. And we will not stop until corporations are held accountable, billionaires pay their fair share, and the working class finally gets the freedom we deserve.”

WHAT WILL THE IMPACTS BE?

Financial experts say they aren’t sure what impact the spending boycott will have on the issue.

“There are other factors that influence the prices that consumers face, and so whether this boycott movement will have a measurable impact on prices consumers face going forward, my prediction is that it’s unlikely that we will see a measurable impact,” said Anna Tuchman, a marketing professor at the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management.