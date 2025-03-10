‘Come get my mommy’: 4-year-old boy calls 911 on his mom for eating his ice cream

A 4-year-old boy went to the authorities after his ice cream and flat out told police to put her behind bars.

I’m sure we can all relate to the fact that there’s no worse feeling than coming home after a long day and finding out someone ate those leftovers you’d been looking forward to all day.

Mad enough to call 9-1-1 on the suspect in question? Maybe not. But one 4-year-old in Wisconsin took it there, demanding that police put his mom behind bars for eating his ice cream. I mean, when you’ve had enough, you’ve had enough (or at least that’s how he felt in his case 😅)

Recommended Videos

The dispatch call went a little something like this:

Boy: “My mom is being bad.”

Dispatch: “Ok, what’s going on?”

Boy: “Come and get my mommy

Dispatch: “Ok, what’s going on?”

Boy: “Come get my mommy.”

Dispatch: “Do you know your -- hi what’s going on over there?”

Mom: “Oh, this little one got the phone and he’s 4.”

Dispatch: “Ok.”

Mom: “And so we’re trying to catch him because he said he was gonna call 911.”

Boy: “No — I called the police and I just told her to come and get my mommy ... and I just told her to put her to jail. so leave me alone.”

Mom: “I ate his ice cream, so that’s probably why he’s calling 911.”

When officers arrived at the home, the little boy had a change of heart. He told them he no longer wanted his mom to go to jail and that he just wanted some ice cream.

After the amusing phone call, the police returned the next day with a frosty surprise for him.