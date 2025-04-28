Commanders to announce a new NFL stadium deal

(Patrick Semansky, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Commanders are returning to the site of their franchise’s glory years.

ESPN and NBC 4 in D.C. are reporting that the organization has agreed to a deal with the District of Columbia to play where RFK Stadium still stands.

An announcement is expected later Monday morning.

The franchise played at RFK Stadium from 1961 through 1996 and won all three of its Super Bowls during that span.

They moved to Landover and FedEx field--now renamed Northwest Stadium--in a deal that runs through 2027, but they can extend that while construction is underway.

The commanders hope to move into the new stadium by 2030, with the estimated cost exceeding $3 billion.

Reports have the Commanders footing as much as $2.5 billion of that pricetag, with the district providing up to $850 million.

The team was considering three options, including rebuilding on the Landover site or building a stadium in Virginia.

They hope to be able to attract large events, including the Super Bowl, on the 174-acre site that borders the Anacostia River.