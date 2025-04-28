Conclave to elect a new pope will start on May 7

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, left, is approached by reporters as he arrives for a college of cardinals' meeting, at the Vatican, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

A conclave to elect a successor to Pope Francis will begin on Wednesday, May 7, the Vatican announced Monday.

The date of the conclave was chief on the agenda of cardinals holding informal meetings to hash out church business following the April 21 death of Pope Francis. They held off on announcing the opening of the conclave until after his funeral on Saturday.

The Vatican said more than 180 participated in the fifth informal meeting in Rome on Monday. A smaller group of 135, known as the College of Cardinals, is eligible to elect a new pope.