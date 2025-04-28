Skip to main content
Clear icon
47º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

News

Conclave to elect a new pope will start on May 7

Tags: Pope Francis
Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, left, is approached by reporters as he arrives for a college of cardinals' meeting, at the Vatican, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) (Gregorio Borgia, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A conclave to elect a successor to Pope Francis will begin on Wednesday, May 7, the Vatican announced Monday.

The date of the conclave was chief on the agenda of cardinals holding informal meetings to hash out church business following the April 21 death of Pope Francis. They held off on announcing the opening of the conclave until after his funeral on Saturday.

Recommended Videos

The Vatican said more than 180 participated in the fifth informal meeting in Rome on Monday. A smaller group of 135, known as the College of Cardinals, is eligible to elect a new pope.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS