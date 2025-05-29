Psychology behind reality TV obsession

Whether it’s people trying to find love or become the next big star, there always seems to be a hot new reality show that has everyone talking.

But why do they keep us coming back for more?

“Much like watching movies or true crime, reality TV is another form of escape. It allows us to envision what life would be like if we were in those situations,” explained Chivonna Childs, PhD, a psychologist for the Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Childs said watching a reality show can be like going on a mini vacation.

It allows us to take a break from our own problems and see what’s happening in someone else’s life.

Just like eating your favorite foods, Dr. Childs added that watching your go-to reality show can light up the brain’s reward system.

But whether it’s cake or reality TV, we want to avoid overindulging.

Dr. Childs explained it’s important to take breaks from all the drama and conflict that’s packed into these shows.

“Know your limits. If you’re feeling triggered or the subject matter of the reality show becomes too heavy for you, it is time to watch something else,” Dr. Childs said. “Reality shows can get to be too much depending on which one.”

No matter what you’re tuning in to, Dr. Childs said setting screen time limits in general is a good idea.

This gives us time for activities that are more beneficial to our mental health, like pursuing a hobby or spending time with loved ones.