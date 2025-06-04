Gov. Youngkin issues flag order in honor of long-time judge, former state delegate Jerrauld C. Jones

Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order to honor the life and legacy of Jerrauld C. Jones, a longtime Circuit Court judge and former state delegate, who passed away on May 31 at 70 years old.
You can read the Governor’s order in full below:
In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in memory and respect of The Honorable Jerrauld C. Jones, Circuit Court Judge and former member of the Virginia House of Delegates, whose distinguished career in public service spanned all three branches of Virginia government.
I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, and remain at half-staff until sunset.
Ordered on this, the 3rd day of June, 2025.Gov. Glenn Youngkin