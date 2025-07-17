Importance of eye exams for children

With school starting back up soon, now is a good time to get your child in for an eye exam, especially since vision is so important for learning.

“When kids are starting school, we want to make sure that they can see well enough, so they are able to focus on learning, and that their vision isn’t getting in the way of their ability to learn and communicate with others. If a child isn’t able to see well enough, that might hold them back and get them behind in school,” said Allison Babiuch, MD, pediatric ophthalmologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Recommended Videos

Dr. Babiuch said children don’t always know if they’re having vision issues since that’s what they’ve always been used to, or maybe the changes were gradual.

So, what are some signs a child has trouble seeing?

She said often they will squint while trying to read something, or maybe tilt their head, or move closer to an object to get a better look.

While every state has different recommendations for eye exams, screenings for children normally begin around three years old.

“When you’re at the pediatrician, or the schools, and they do a vision screen, that is just checking their vision. When you come for a full eye exam with an eye doctor, typically you’re getting dilated. That’s the eye drops that make the pupils big and your vision blurry. But it allows us to see inside the eyes to make sure everything’s healthy and also allows us to get an accurate glasses prescription,” explained Dr. Babiuch.

Dr. Babiuch said if your family has a history of vision issues, like a lazy eye, be sure to let your child’s pediatrician know.

The sooner they can catch it, the better.