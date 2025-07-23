Can alcohol increase your cancer risk?

From a glass of wine with dinner to a beer at a ballgame, alcohol is a regular part of many social situations.

Yet a recent study reveals most Americans are unaware of alcohol’s link to cancer.

“Alcohol poses a modest to moderate increase in the likelihood of developing several types of cancer, typically raising that risk by about 10% to 30%,” said Suneel Kamath, MD, an oncologist for Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Kamath, who was not part of the study, said alcohol has been linked to at least seven types of cancer.

These include throat, esophagus, colon, breast and liver cancers.

And while cutting back on alcohol is a step in the right direction, Dr. Kamath said it’s best not to drink at all.

That’s because no amount of alcohol is risk-free, regardless of the type.

Dr. Kamath stressed that turning down a drink today can go a long way when it comes to your cancer risk over time.

“A lot of cancer risk is preventable, and I think that’s very empowering in a lot of ways,” Dr. Kamath said. “There are things we truly control, and alcohol is definitely a big part of that.”

Dr. Kamath said recent research suggests nearly half of cancer deaths globally could be attributed to preventable risk factors.

Along with alcohol, smoking and obesity are among the other leading contributors.