Using caution with dieting tips from influencers

If you search for weight loss tips on social media, you’re going to be flooded with videos from different influencers.

But before you take any of their advice, it’s important to make sure they have the right credentials to back up their claims.

“We tend to be influenced by people that have a ton of followers, but having a lot of followers doesn’t mean that someone has the medical credentials to be able to provide that guidance. Now some influencers do, and they oftentimes will back up their claims with evidence, putting that in the caption, putting study links, etc. But followers, likes, comments, that doesn’t always really equate to someone who knows what they’re talking about,” said Kristin Kirkpatrick, RD, registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic.

Kirkpatrick said people should also consider the kind of advice the influencer is giving – is it broader or something specific?

For example, if they’re telling you to go gluten-free, you should stop and question whether that really applies to you.

Not everyone needs to eliminate gluten from their diet.

The same goes for cutting out entire food groups like carbs and fats.

Kirkpatrick said without providing context, that can cause confusion and even lead some to develop an unhealthy relationship with food.

Another thing she warned to be weary of is influencers that promote weight loss products and supplements.

“If you have someone who is making claims that are more in line with opinions without any kind of health background, we have to ask ourselves what is the motivation for that? Is it money? Is it that they are just sharing something that’s working for themselves? I think that’s another important component,” said Kirkpatrick. “One thing that I think is a great aspect that we do have in terms of social media is influencers have to show whether or not they’re doing a paid sponsorship.”

Kirkpatrick adds that what may work for an influencer may not work for you, and that’s okay.

You shouldn’t compare yourself or feel ashamed if you’re not getting the same results.

There are a lot of factors that could play a role.