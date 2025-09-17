Importance of getting vaccinated for flu season

Flu season is just around the corner.

And if you haven’t gotten vaccinated yet, now is a good time to do it.

“It’s very important to get the influenza vaccine, both in the US, as well as in the rest of the world. Influenza is a major cause of mortality and morbidity. It can affect all ages, including the very young, the very old, those with compromised immune function, those who have chronic medical conditions, those who reside in group homes or nursing homes, and those who are pregnant,” explained Neha Vyas, MD, family medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Vyas said while the flu vaccine doesn’t prevent the virus entirely, it can help reduce the severity of symptoms and time you’re sick.

It also helps protect those around you who may not be able to get vaccinated, like babies or people who are immunocompromised.

Right now, there are two types of flu vaccines available: one is an injection in the arm and the other is a nasal spray.

Dr. Vyas said side effects for both are generally mild and tend to go away within a day or two.

“For people who are receiving the influenza vaccine for the first time, they may need two vaccines separated at least a month apart,” she said. “And we have a special vaccine for our patients over the age of 65 that has a special component in it that will help boost their immune response against this strain of influenza.”

Besides getting vaccinated, Dr. Vyas also reminds the public to make sure they are regularly washing their hands and staying home when sick.