Healthwatch | Why lobular breast cancer is difficult to detect

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Reports show that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

And while it is common, there are still challenges when it comes to detecting certain types – like lobular breast cancer.

“Lobular breast cancer is our second most common type of breast cancer, behind the most common which is ductile breast cancer. Lobular breast cancers are almost always estrogen receptor positive, or they grow in response to estrogen, and the reason that lobular cancers are different than ductile cancer cells is when you look at those cancer cells under the microscope, they grow in single file lines compared to how ductile cancers typically grow in lumps or tumors,” said Megan Kruse, MD, breast oncology specialist at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Kruse said since lobular breast cancer doesn’t form a lump like other kinds of breast cancers, it can be easily overlooked, not just during self-exams, but with mammograms too.

She explains that the cancer cells can blend in with breast tissue, making it harder to detect in the early stages.

Symptoms can also be different.

For example, a woman may notice skin thickening or irritation but could assume it’s due to something else.

Dr. Kruse said as a result, women are often diagnosed at a later stage.

“Thankfully, most of these lobular cancers are hormone-driven and we have great anti-hormone therapies, anti-estrogen therapies. And so even if these cancers are diagnosed at a later stage, maybe they’re not all stage ones, there can be stage two and stage three. Those are still very much curable breast cancers,” she said. “And it may mean that the patients have a longer treatment journey. They might have more significant surgery, they might require additional medications that a patient with stage one cancer may not have, but still the goal is ultimately cure.”

Dr. Kruse emphasizes the importance of annual mammograms and also encourages women to tell their physician about any concerns.