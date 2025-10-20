Major outage takes leading websites and services offline

Websites and services across the U.S. and around the world went offline early Monday after a problem at a major cloud computing service left leading games, publishers and streaming platforms unusable to millions of users.

Amazon Web Services, a major provider of cloud hosting that underpins much of the web and every day online tools, went offline due to a problem with one its core database products, the company said.

The outage underlined the fragility of companies — including financial services — that use cloud-based servers to host their data, and how suddenly businesses across the globe can be impacted by an unplanned outage.

AWS first reported a problem at 12:11 a.m. PT (3:11 a.m. ET) and said it was dealing with an “operational issue” affecting 14 different services in its center in northern Virginia, at its US-EAST-1 Region center.

At 6:35 a.m ET the company said the database problem that caused the outage was “fully mitigated” but warned that there may still be delays.

Social media posts reported problems with cloud-based games such as Roblox and Fortnite; social networks including Snapchat; Amazon.com and Prime Video; the digital Ring doorbell service, among many others.

