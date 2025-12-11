Powerball ticket in Virginia wins $150,000 as jackpot grows to estimated $1 billion

VIRGINIA – Feelin’ lucky? Tens of thousands of Virginians are, thanks to the Virginia Lottery. According to a recent press release, more than 38,000 Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia won prizes ranging from $4 to $150,000 in the Wednesday, Dec. 10 drawing.

One lucky ticket, purchased at the Wegmans on 1835 Capital One Drive South in McLean, won $150,000. However, no ticket in Virginia or elsewhere matched all six numbers to claim the jackpot. That means the excitement continues as the jackpot for the Dec. 13 drawing grows to an estimated $1 billion.

Recommended Videos

Powerball tickets can be purchased at about 5,300 Virginia Lottery retailers statewide or online through the Virginia Lottery app.

With Saturday night’s estimated $1 billion jackpot, the winner will have two payout options if they match all six numbers:

Receive the full amount in annual payments over 30 years

Take a one-time cash option of approximately $461.3 million before taxes

All Virginia Lottery profits, including those from Powerball ticket sales, support K-12 education in Virginia. In fiscal year 2025, the Lottery contributed more than $901 million to K-12 education, accounting for about 10 percent of the state’s total K-12 school budget.

Powerball drawings take place at 10:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.