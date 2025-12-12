Virginia’s fall fire season ends with 152 wildfires suppressed, $10 million in property protected

Virginia’s fall fire season has ended, with the Virginia Department of Forestry (DOF) reporting that it suppressed 152 wildfires from Oct. 15 to Nov. 30.

This marks about 70 more suppressed wildfires compared to 2024, when the department reported 83 wildfires that burned 2,444 acres.

This year, the DOF’s efforts helped protect 36 homes and 39 other structures, with a total estimated value of more than $10 million.

Although Virginia’s fall fire season is over, authorities want to remind residents that wildfires remain a year-round threat across the Commonwealth.

“Although the fall fire season has ended, the threat of wildfire is always present, especially with most of the state registering as moderately or abnormally dry according to the Virginia Drought Monitoring Task Force,” said Chief of Fire and Emergency Response John Miller. “The leading cause of wildfires remains escaped debris burnng. Even if there are no fire restrictions in place in your area, we encourage those in drought areas to delay all outdoor burning until conditions improve. Please stay informed by following guidance from local officials.”

