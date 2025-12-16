Skip to main content
Christensen and Rashford give Barcelona win over 3rd-tier club Guadalajara in Copa del Rey

Tales Azzoni

Associated Press

MADRID – Barcelona needed late goals by Andreas Christensen and Marcus Rashford to defeat third-division club Guadalajara 2-0 on Tuesday in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey in a game delayed because of problems with the stadium's temporary grandstand.

Kickoff was delayed by half an hour because local authorities did not initially allow fans access to the newly built grandstand at the Pedro Escartín stadium in the city of Guadalajara near Madrid.

There were long lines outside the stadium until police finally permitted fans inside. The stadium's capacity increased from nearly 6,000 to about 8,000 with the new stand.

Barcelona was in control from the start but struggled to create significant scoring chances against its lower-tier opponent.

Christensen finally broke the deadlock in the 76th minute with a header off a cross by Frenkie De Jong. Christensen's header deflected off a defender before hitting the net.

The hosts had a few opportunities to equalize but couldn't capitalize, and Rashford sealed the victory on a breakaway in the 90th.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick rested some of the team's regular starters ahead of Spanish league leader's visit to third-place Villarreal on Sunday.

Other results

In the upset of the night, second-division Deportivo La Coruna eliminated top-flight Mallorca 1-0.

The other first-division clubs advanced. Real Sociedad defeated Eldense 2-1 with a winner deep into stoppage time, while Valencia beat Sporting Gijon 2-0.

On Wednesday, Real Madrid visits third-division club Talavera, while Atletico Madrid is at fourth-tier team Atletico Baleares.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

