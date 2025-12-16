Lottery officials warn of scammers trying to impersonate Mega Millions

Mega Millions is warning about a fake lottery scam that could cost you.

Lottery officials say scammers are impersonating Mega Millions, using the game’s familiar logo to promote a fake “special drawing.”

This is the latest in a series of fake lottery scams that use well-known lottery brands to trick consumers into thinking they’re entering a legitimate game or have won a nonexistent prize.

In some cases, fraudsters contact victims claiming they’ve won a large prize. They may also try to sell “tickets” for a fake drawing and falsely identify themselves as representatives of Mega Millions or a state lottery. Some even lift logos, photos, and language from the Mega Millions website to appear legitimate.

Scammers might also impersonate actual lottery games like Mega Millions, claiming to hold a huge “special drawing” that doesn’t exist.

“These criminals use a lot of tricks to create the appearance of legitimacy,” said Khalid Jones, Executive Director of the Virginia Lottery and Mega Millions Lead Director. “These scams all have one thing in common: They try to trick you into getting your money or personal information by claiming that you have won a large lottery prize.”

If someone believes they’ve won, scammers might try to get them to click on malicious links or wire money for “taxes or fees.” They may also ask for bank account numbers to steal funds. Another common trick is sending a bogus “check” and asking the victim to send money back to cover expenses.

“It can be an effective lure to tell someone they have won a large prize when in fact that is not the case,” said Jones. “If someone tries to tell you you’ve won a lottery that you never played, it’s most likely a scam.”

Here are some tips to help you avoid being scammed:

If you’re told you’ve won a lottery you never entered, be suspicious. You can’t win a legitimate lottery without buying a ticket.

If you see a promotion or “special drawing” on social media, verify its source. Check official websites like Mega Millions, Powerball, or your state lottery site.

Be cautious about clicking links claiming to lead to a “special drawing” or promotion. They could be malicious.

No legitimate lottery asks winners to pay money upfront to collect a prize. If you’re asked to pay fees, you haven’t won.

If someone calls or texts to say you’ve won a big prize, check the area code. Calls from foreign countries are a red flag. Also, scammers can disguise their area code to look local.

Watch for messages or posts with misspellings or poor grammar.

Be suspicious if you’re told to keep your “win” confidential.

Just because a real lottery’s name or logo is used doesn’t mean the prize is real. Scammers often use these without permission.

Never give out personal information or send money unless you verify the company’s legitimacy.

Don’t provide your bank account information if someone offers to wire winnings directly to you.

If you’re told to verify your prize by calling a number or clicking a link, that may be part of the scam. Instead, look up the lottery’s contact info yourself.

If you think you’re talking to a scammer, hang up immediately. Engaging them could put your information on a list shared with other scammers.

For more information on fake lottery and other scams, visit the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/bcp/edu/pubs/consumer/alerts/alt022.shtm. To file a complaint or get free information, call toll-free 1-877-FTC-HELP (1-877-382-4357). If you’ve been scammed, contact your local police or state police