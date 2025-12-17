Gov. Youngkin unveils Safe Kids, Strong Families initiative to strengthen child welfare in Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin alongside Melvin Roy, Lacey Radford, and state leaders at Safe Kids, Strong Families child welfare event on December 15, 2025.

VIRGINIA – Governor Glenn Youngkin has unveiled a new initiative aimed at strengthening Virginia’s child welfare system and improving the lives of foster children across the state.

The Safe Kids, Strong Families initiative is part of a broader child welfare modernization effort in the Commonwealth. It aims to improve outcomes, safety and permanency for youth in the foster care system.

During an event on Monday, Youngkin outlined the three-year strategic Safe Kids, Strong Families roadmap, developed through months of intensive analysis and collaboration.

The final report identified the most urgent challenges facing the system: workforce shortages, inconsistent intake and screening, overreliance on congregate care, and limited access to preventive and behavioral health services.

The roadmap highlights six pillars of reform to address these challenges, which include:

Strengthening the workforce

Improving child protective services

Increasing permanency

Aligning behavioral health and child welfare

Expanding prevention and family preservation

Modernizing oversight and data systems

“This announcement represents the culmination of years of work to strengthen child welfare in Virginia,” Youngkin said. “This roadmap builds on the progress we’ve made and sets a clear direction for a system designed to protect children and support families for generations. It reflects the Commonwealth’s enduring commitment to every child’s well-being and future.”

The governor also announced several year-one budget proposals, totaling $50 million in investments:

Creation of a centralized statewide Child Protective Services intake system

Enhanced CPS oversight and monitoring

Salary increases for family services specialists

Priority response for children under 3 years old

Strengthened oversight authority for local departments of social services

Click here to learn more.