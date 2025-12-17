Skip to main content
VDOT to suspend several work zones, lift temporary lane closures

This will take place from Dec. 24-26, and then again from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2

VIRGINIA – The Virginia Department of Transportation is aiming to keep your travel light and your spirits bright this holiday season.

VDOT will suspend many highway work zones and lift temporary lane closures on interstates and major roads from noon Wednesday, Dec. 24, until noon Friday, Dec. 26, and again from noon Wednesday, Dec. 31, until noon Friday, Jan. 2.

Please note that while lane closures will be lifted in most locations, some semi-permanent work zones may remain in place during this time.

Check VDOT’s Travel Advisories for the latest travel alerts in your area and around the state. You can also use VDOT’s free mobile 511 app for information about construction, traffic, incidents and congestion and more.

