Mbappé scores twice in Real Madrid's narrow Copa del Rey win over 3rd-tier Talavera

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring from a penalty kick during the Copa del Rey soccer match between Talavera and Real Madrid, in Talavera de la Reina, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/M. Berengui)

MADRID – Kylian Mbappé scored twice and Real Madrid beat third-division club Talavera 3-2 in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Mbappé converted a 41st-minute penalty and sealed the victory late in the second half with a shot from outside the area for his 10th goal in his last six matches in all competitions with Madrid. Mbappé also was involved in the play that led to an own-goal by Manuel Farrando in first-half stoppage time.

Talavera cut Madrid's lead with goals by Nahuel Arroyo in the 80th and Gonzalo Di Renzo in second-half stoppage time, but Madrid held on to avoid the upset that would have put coach Xabi Alonso under increased pressure following a series of disappointing results recently.

A tough save by Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin in the final minute was key to secure Madrid the win.

Madrid struggled late but had been in control from the start despite playing without a few regular starters.

Atletico Madrid survives

Antoine Griezmann scored a goal in each half as Atletico held on for a hard-fought 3-2 win over Atletico Baleares.

Atletico led 2-0 and 3-1, but the hosts kept threatening to the end. Baleares missed an 80th-minute penalty before pulling closer in the 90th. Giacomo Raspadori also scored for Atletico.

It was the third win in a row for Diego Simeone’s team in all competitions after it had lost two consecutive in the Spanish league, where it sits in fourth place behind Villarreal.

First-division teams struggle

Top-flight clubs Villarreal, Celta Vigo and Levante were eliminated by lower-tier teams.

Villarreal, sitting third in the Spanish league and enjoying one of its best campaigns in years, lost 2-1 after conceding twice in the first half. Ayoze Pérez scored in the 86th but Villarreal couldn't complete the comeback. Juan Carlos Arana netted both goals for the hosts.

It was the second straight defeat for Villarreal in all competitions — it was coming off a 3-2 home loss to Copenhagen in the league phase of the Champions League. In the Spanish league, Villarreal has won six matches in a row.

Celta lost to second-division club Albacete 3-0 on penalties. The hosts forced extra time by scoring four minutes into stoppage time for a 2-2 draw in regulation.

Levante lost 1-0 to second-tier team Cultural Leonesa.

In a match between topflight clubs, Alaves defeated Sevilla 1-0 at home thanks to a 79th-minute penalty kick converted by Carlos Vicente.

On Tuesday, Barcelona defeated third-division club Guadalajara 2-0. The other first-division clubs that advanced Tuesday were Real Sociedad and Valencia, but Mallorca lost to second-division team Deportivo La Coruna.

