How to avoid scams this holiday season

While the holiday season is usually a time to be merry and bright, it’s also a time when scams increase. BBB Serving Western Virginia is warning about the dangers of clicking on unsolicited links, a tactic known as phishing.

The organization explained that phishing scams are among the most common scams reported throughout the year. During this season, these scams might appear as a text from a delivery company, a phone call from someone claiming to be from a government agency, or an email saying your account has been hacked.

Julie Wheeler, president and CEO of BBB Serving Western Virginia, said scammers use several methods to try to get your information.

“They’re going to phish you via e-mail, via text, but what they’re trying to get from you is your personal information or your financial information,” Wheeler said.

She added, “They may tell you that you have a package they’re trying to deliver. They may tell you that there’s an order that has a problem with it and you need to confirm. They may tell you there’s a problem with your bank account or your credit card account and they need you to verify that information. All these are ways to get you to provide personal information.”

Wheeler noted that the information scammers seek can affect many aspects of your life. Fortunately, there are steps you can take if you receive a suspicious text or email.

“Delete it, first of all. Do not click on links. If you are concerned that maybe there is something legitimate, independently look up contact information for who it’s coming from and contact them at a number that you find. Do not click on links or call phone numbers that are included in these types of communications.”

Additional precautions include turning on multi-factor authentication for sensitive accounts, resetting compromised passwords, and backing up your data. But the best step is to avoid clicking any links from unsolicited senders.