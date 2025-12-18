Virginia designates 8 historic sites as state landmarks, including some in our region

VIRGINIA – Two historic sites in our region are among eight landmarks recently designated as state landmarks.
The Commonwealth’s Board of Historic Resources approved these properties for listing on the Virginia Landmarks Register during its quarterly public meeting on Dec. 11 in Richmond.
The newly designated landmarks are located in Arlington, Bath, Accomack, Frederick, Loudoun and Pittsylvania counties; the city of Petersburg; and the Shenandoah County town of Mount Jackson.
Here’s a breakdown of the places approved for listing in our region:
- Bath County: Ingalls Field, a small terminal building and a pair of grass-covered runways constructed in the 1930s by the Virginia Hot Springs Company. Located on top of Warm Springs Mountain, it was named after World War I flying ace and Homestead board member David S. Ingalls, who inaugurated the field by landing there in May 1931.
- Pittsylvania County: Motley’s Mill Dam and Mill Pond complex, developed as early as 1785. The mill’s power source was the head of water impounded by a massive stone dam. In the early and mid-20th century, the community used the millpond for fishing, swimming, recreational boating and baptisms.
Other historic sites designated include:
- The Petersburg Gas Company building: Built in 1851 for the Petersburg Gas Company, which manufactured gas for government, commercial and residential use for more than a century. The building was damaged during the Civil War but has since been renovated.
- Wachapreague Historic District in Accomack County: From the 19th through early 20th centuries, the town was known as a spot for hunting and fishing, as well as a commercial center with access to the Wachapreague Channel and the Atlantic Ocean.
- The Barcroft Apartments in Arlington County: Built between 1941 and 1953 to meet urgent demand for moderately priced housing due to an influx of workers during and after World War II.
- The Shockeysville Church and Cemetery in northern Frederick County: Served as a social hub of Shockeysville in the latter half of the 19th century.
- The Laurel Hill Farm in Loudoun County: Originally built circa 1793, the farm evolved to include several outbuildings and structures that highlight shifting agricultural practices.
- Mount Jackson Colored Cemetery: Served as a burial ground for the African American community in Mount Jackson starting in the late 19th century.