Virginia designates 8 historic sites as state landmarks, including some in our region

Virginia has designated eight historic sites as state landmarks. (Dan Pezzoni, 2025)

VIRGINIA – Two historic sites in our region are among eight landmarks recently designated as state landmarks.

The Commonwealth’s Board of Historic Resources approved these properties for listing on the Virginia Landmarks Register during its quarterly public meeting on Dec. 11 in Richmond.

The newly designated landmarks are located in Arlington, Bath, Accomack, Frederick, Loudoun and Pittsylvania counties; the city of Petersburg; and the Shenandoah County town of Mount Jackson.

Here’s a breakdown of the places approved for listing in our region:

  • Bath County: Ingalls Field, a small terminal building and a pair of grass-covered runways constructed in the 1930s by the Virginia Hot Springs Company. Located on top of Warm Springs Mountain, it was named after World War I flying ace and Homestead board member David S. Ingalls, who inaugurated the field by landing there in May 1931.
  • Pittsylvania County: Motley’s Mill Dam and Mill Pond complex, developed as early as 1785. The mill’s power source was the head of water impounded by a massive stone dam. In the early and mid-20th century, the community used the millpond for fishing, swimming, recreational boating and baptisms.

Other historic sites designated include:

